Mahajyoti planning welfare schemes worth Rs 180 crore for OBCs: Minister

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:20 IST
Mahajyoti planning welfare schemes worth Rs 180 crore for OBCs: Minister
Welfare schemes worth Rs 180 crore have been planned in the current fiscal by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Reasearch & Training Institute, better known as 'Mahajyoti', an autonomous body under the Maharashtra government's Other Backward Classes Bahujan Department, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, the state social welfare minister also said two regional centres of Mahajyoti will come up in Aurangabad and Nashik by the end of October.

He said funds will be allotted for skill training courses, competitive exam coaching, scholarships, fellowships, hostels and construction of administrative buildings in 2021-22.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

