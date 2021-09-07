Left Menu

Delhi, neighbouring states asked to 'refine, update' action plan to tackle stubble burning

They have been asked to incorporate suggestions and refine the plans, an official said. The Commission, however, has denied making such a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:18 IST
Delhi, neighbouring states asked to 'refine, update' action plan to tackle stubble burning
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Delhi and its surrounding states to ''refine and update'' their action plan to tackle the problem of stubble burning.

The central panel had in June asked Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to prepare comprehensive action plans to ''completely eliminate the practice of stubble burning''.

''The states have submitted their action plans but there are some minor issues. They have been asked to incorporate suggestions and refine the plans,'' an official said. Earlier in the day, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the CAQM has observed that the neighbouring states of Delhi have failed to take preventive steps to curb stubble burning.

Bhardwaj claimed that the CAQM rejected plans submitted by Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan for controlling stubble burning, noting the absence of groundwork.

He further said that the CAQM has warned if the third wave of COVID-19 coincides with pollution caused by stubble burning then it may prove very very dangerous. The Commission, however, has denied making such a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021