17 people die at Mexican hospital due to severe flooding
More than 40 other patients in the public hospital in the town of Tula were evacuated by emergency service workers, and an initial assessment showed some 2,000 houses had been affected by flooding, the president's office said in a statement. Mexican media reported that 15 out of the 17 people were COVID-19 patients who died after the floods caused by days of heavy rain knocked out electricity at the hospital.
- Country:
- Mexico
Severe flooding led to the deaths of 17 people at a hospital in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo after torrential rains caused the River Tula to burst its banks, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. More than 40 other patients in the public hospital in the town of Tula were evacuated by emergency service workers, and an initial assessment showed some 2,000 houses had been affected by flooding, the president's office said in a statement.
Mexican media reported that 15 out of the 17 people were COVID-19 patients who died after the floods caused by days of heavy rain knocked out electricity at the hospital. Reuters was unable to immediately verify those reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Hidalgo
- Tula
ALSO READ
Mexican migration agent hospitalized after being struck in head by rock
Mexican president names friend as new senior minister
Mexican president names friend as new interior minister
Mexican researchers say they created facemask that neutralizes COVID-19
Nora, now tropical storm, kills boy in Mexican resort town