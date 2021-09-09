Left Menu

Property tax amnesty scheme for residents living in Lal Dora, other areas: NDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The NDMC on Thursday rolled out an amnesty scheme which offers relief in payment of due property tax to people living in areas falling within Lal Dora and several unauthorised regularised colonies, and houses alloted to displaced Kashmiris.

The move follows a recent approval to the proposal by the BJP-led NDMC House, ahead of the civic elections next year.

The NDMC has rolled out a new amnesty scheme in order to provide relief to the residents living in areas falling within Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora, extended 'abadi' of village and 544 unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies and properties allotted to the Kashmiri migrants, officials said.

The scheme is operational till October 31, 2021, the NDMC said in a statement.

According to the scheme, residents of unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies, will have to pay the property tax for financial year 2021-22, and preceding due tax will be waived off, the NDMC said.

Also, for owners of non-residential properties in unauthorised colonies, they will have to pay the property tax for financial year 2021-22; 2020-21 and 2019-20, and preceding due tax will be waived off, it said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had earlier said this move will bring major relief to people, especially at the time of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

