Delhi govt to develop multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar

Apart from these two sites, the Delhi Transport Corporation DTC colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar 3 are being redeveloped into residential units along with retail and commercial facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will develop multi-level bus depots, which will be the first of its kind in the city, at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, the transport department said in a statement on Thursday.

The new depots will have a capacity to hold over 700 buses, it said.

Construction of these multi-level bus depots will start by the end of this year and will be completed in a phased manner by 2024, the statement said.

The project consultant -- National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) – for the multi-level parkings will also redevelop the Shadipur and the Hari Nagar colonies on modern lines, it said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Like many other firsts, these multi-level bus parkings will be yet another world-class, state of the art public transport infrastructure that the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance will give to the people of Delhi.'' This facility, built on a self-sustaining, zero energy model, will undoubtedly put Delhi in the list of world's top cities in public transport and transport infrastructure, he said.

The depots at Hari Nagar I and II, and Vasant Vihar can at present hold 100 and 230 buses each, the statement said. They will be able to accommodate 330 and 400 buses each over four and seven floor multi-level parkings after the redevelopment, it said.

These depots will also account for basement parkings of over 2.6 lakh square feet, accommodating over 690 cars and retail spaces, it said.

These will be designed with a vibration isolation system by use of steel helical springs, it said Various other depot features such as washing pits, and fuel filling stations to be replaced by electric charging stations in future, will also be incorporated at these parkings. Apart from these two sites, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar 3 are being redeveloped into residential units along with retail and commercial facilities. These will also include EWS housing as per Delhi Master Plan 2021 norms, it said.

In October 2020, DTC had signed an MoU with NBCC for these projects.

