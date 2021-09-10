Assam flood situation improves

The flood situation in Assam improved further on Friday and the number of affected people as well as the number of districts hit by it came down further on Friday, according to the bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The water levels of Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are either receding or are holding steady in most parts of the state, a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin said. No fresh casualty has been reported and the toll in the current wave of flood in the state remained eight, it said.

As per the latest data of the ASDMA the number of affected people have gone down by 2000 since Thursday to 5,369 on Friday. The number of districts affected due to the flood too has decreased by three and Chirang, Dhemaji, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon remain hit. Altogether seven revenue circles and 121 villages are still inundated. Hojai and Dhemaji remained the worst affected districts where 3,535 and 1,520 people respectively are still hit, the bulletin said.

The ASDMA said 1806.01 hectares of crop land are still under flood waters.

It said one relief camp sheltering 314 people is still functional in Chirang district. The bulletin said erosion was reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Morigaon districts but there was no report of any damage to embankments, roads or bridges in the last 24 hours. As per a CWC bulletin Jia Bharali river is flowing above the danger level in Sonitpur district, though showing a falling trend. Rivers Dhansiri in Golaghat district, Kopili in Nagaon, Beki in Barpeta and Sankosh in Dhubri district are on a rising trend but their current water levels are below the warning marks, it said.

