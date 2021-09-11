Dive into the mesmerizing experience of the Maldives

From Wellness and Adventure to 'Live like a local' and Family-time, Maldives is for everyone! Visit this island nation and get spoilt What comes to your mind initially when you think of the Maldives? A string of pearls scattered across the equator over the deep blue Indian Ocean? Or, the beautiful atolls, sparkling white beaches, turquoise lagoons, clear warm waters, and coral reefs teeming with abundant varieties of marine flora and fauna? Well, whatever it is, we can assure you that the Maldives is much more than meets the eye. Known for its unparalleled beauty and luxurious resort properties, Maldives is popular, yet not confined, to couples and HNIs alone. Offering a plethora of stay options ranging from Liveaboards and Guesthouses to Hotels and Resorts, Maldives welcomes one and all. Be it couples, families with children or larger groups, in the Maldives, one can have an experience of a lifetime with customized itineraries suiting your unique travel sensibilities and taste. And, with the island nation easing travel restrictions for Indian travellers from July 15, 2021, planning a holiday in the Maldives has become a piece of cake. So, dive right in to explore the mysterious world of the Maldives for an adventurous and unforgettable vacation: ENJOY YOUR MEAL IN A FULLY SUBMERGED UNDERWATER RESTAURANT Instead of waking up to the sun on your face, now you can wake up to the colorful world of fishes and corals. And, this experience is not confined to your rooms alone; there are underwater restaurants, spas, and even clubs at the Maldives to make your vacation more special, relaxing, and worthwhile. This unique-to-the-Maldives experience allows diners the opportunity to enjoy their meals under a glass arch of swimming sea life. Amazing, don't you think? 'UNDERWATER FLYING EXPERIENCE' IN A PERSONAL SUBMARINE Glide through the massive shoals of colorful fish above coral formations and swim alongside dolphins, turtles, sharks, and manta rays in the world's first Deep-Flight. When submerged, the dome of your personal cockpit seems to disappear into the water, immersing you in a 360-degree experience of the ocean.

Enjoy the scenic island nation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-44VS2GsG8 FLUORESCENT NIGHT SNORKELING The plethora of intoxicating colours and the variety of life underwater have fascinated divers and snorkelers since Maldives was discovered as a diving destination. You can even sign up for a fluorescent night dive or snorkel—a special mask and UV light that causes the coral and other organisms to glow—for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Witnessing the marine life swimming around in neon colours is a surreal experience that you won't ever forget.

SWIM UP CLOSE TO MANTA RAYS AND WHALE SHARKS The Maldives is one of the few places in the world where you're almost guaranteed a chance to see these majestic creatures during your dive trip. Visitors to the Maldives are able to swim with manta rays and even whale sharks, thanks to plankton-rich marine protected environments. However, for scuba divers, there's no better way to explore the Maldives than by liveaboard. While getting lost in a school of massive manta rays can feel quite enthralling, sharing space with whale sharks — the world's largest mammal — is bound to leave you feeling mesmerized.

If practically guaranteed sightings of whale sharks, underwater flying, and submerged dining experience aren't enough to convince you to visit the Maldives, here are some more reasons to whet your wanderlust.

A PERFECT FAMILY TIME There's plenty of choices if you're looking for a secluded resort on a tiny island or a yacht cruise. You can also choose from the biggest hotel brands, family-friendly resorts, and specialist resorts for divers and eco-resorts. Some of the more remote islands are some of the best places to stay in the Maldives if you're going on a family break. You'll find brilliant kids' clubs and plenty of options to keep you entertained.

A ROMANTIC OASIS ON A PRIVATE ISLAND A private island at your disposal is one of the most intriguing and undeniably exclusive experiences in existence. Remote, uncharted, unfettered, and in many instances, inaccessible, these natural wonders can be the ultimate way to reset in style. Thanks to downright jaw-dropping beauty, it's an iconic place for a romantic oasis. Private pools, lounge nets hanging over the crystal-clear water, lagoon-side dinners on a secluded dock are sheer heaven. Each stilt-built bungalow in the water is its own paradise with large soaking tubs, island flare and incomparable surroundings.

EXPERIENCE A TASTE OF LOCAL LIFE The Maldivian cuisine presents a fusion of tastes from countries around the Indian Ocean mixed in with a sizeable measure of influences from its own unique environment that offers some of the most delicious cuisines in the region. Since the Maldives is mostly sea, fish is a key component of many of its culinary delights. Coconut is another major ingredient in Maldivian cuisine incorporated in different forms like milk, oil, or grated coconut sprinkled on top. The traditional Maldivian cuisine offers a smorgasbord of flavors and often comes with a mild spiciness or a delicate sweetness and is prepared using techniques passed down from generations. Since the Maldives is a major tourist destination having resorts along the length of the country, there is a wide variety of food options for visitors to choose from, like crunchy snacks, street foods, wood-fired chapati bread, and delicious spicy curries. The culinary experience in the Maldives caters to all tastes and dietary requirements, indeed! The Maldives is definitely known for its luxurious attractions, but it also has a unique and different side filled with magical adventures, unrivalled beauty, culture, and people that will holistically satisfy your personal quest for discovery and excitement. So, when are you visiting the Sunny Side of Life?

