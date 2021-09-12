Left Menu

Maha: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane

Another injured person was being treated at a hospital, officials said.The Rabodi-based housing complex collectively has 73 flats, Burpulle said, adding that after the incident, occupants of all 24 houses in its C-wing were shifted to a safer place as a precautionary measure.Following the incident, the C-wing of the 25-year-old building was sealed, the civic bodys RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:59 IST
Maha: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and another person was injured after the slab of a 25-year-old four-story residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said. The slab of a flat on the third floor of 'C-wing' of the Khatri Apartments, located in Rabodi area, came crashing down on its ground floor at around 6 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) deputy commissioner Ashok Burpulle said.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen, police, and the TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot and pulled out three people from the debris, he said.

The three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where two of them died while undergoing treatment, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Rameez Shaikh (32) and Goss Tamboli (38), an official from the TMC's disaster control room said. Another injured person was being treated at a hospital, officials said.

The Rabodi-based housing complex collectively has 73 flats, Burpulle said, adding that after the incident, occupants of all 24 houses in its C-wing were shifted to a safer place as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, ''the 'C-wing' of the 25-year-old building was sealed'', the civic body's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021