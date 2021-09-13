Maha: Fire in parking area of Thane housing complex, 8 vehicles gutted

A fire broke out in the parking area of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, gutting eight vehicles, a civic official said.

No person was injured in the incident that took in the residential complex located on Pokhran Road No. 2, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire broke out in one of the vehicles at around 4.30 am and spread to other vehicles parked there, he said.

Four cars and as many two-wheelers were destroyed in the blaze, the official said.

After getting the message, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in about one-and-a-half hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

