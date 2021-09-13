China's Hangzhou marks one-year countdown to 19th Asian Games

On the evening of September 10th, Hangzhou, the host city of the 19th Asian Games, will hold a one-year countdown event highlighting various expectations. The torch design and official sports uniform design of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be officially released during the event, sending an invitation to the world.

Six years ago, Hangzhou became the third city in China to host the Asian Games after Beijing and Guangzhou. As an Asia-wide sports gala, the Asian Games is not only a sports event but also a concentrated display of a city's civilization concept, public participation, high-tech achievements, and international image.

With the overall positioning of ''New Era, Great Asian Games'' and the concept of hosting a green, smart, economical, and ethical event, the Hangzhou Asian Games has overcome the impact of COVID-19 and made solid progress in all areas of preparation.

This year is decisive for the preparations for Hangzhou Asian Games. The Games has 55 competition venues, 5 Asian Games villages and athletes sub-villages in Hangzhou, and 5 co-host cities in the province.

At present, 42 competition venues have been completed, and the competition functionality acceptance is underway. It is expected that all venues will be delivered and enter the trial operation before the end of 2021. As early as March this year, the first phase of sport entry has been completed. On the basis of 45 participating countries (regions) in previous years, it included Oceania countries (regions) for the first time, covering all 61 disciplines of the Asian Games.

''Preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games have made remarkable progress with many highlights,'' Prince Ahmed, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, spoke highly of the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the 39th General Assembly of the OCA on December 16, 2020.

Another remarkable result of this conference is the announcement that esports and breaking are officially included in the competitions of Hangzhou Asian Games. So far, the Games will see 40 sports and 61 disciplines. The official entry of esports into the Games has also become a major feature and highlight of the innovation and inclusiveness of Hangzhou Asian Games.

''Intelligence'' was frequently mentioned during the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Creating a ''smart'' Asian Games has become the focus for all walks of life at home and abroad. Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee takes digitalization reform as the engine and relies on the advantages of the digital economy in Zhejiang and Hangzhou to promote the development of ''Smart Asian Games''. The deep integration of the latest technology with the Asian Games scenarios are applied in the organizing, participating, and watching of the Games. Asian athletes and guests can feel the intelligence of smart cities and the charm of future cities.

For example, in the field of intelligent venues, ''Big Lotus'', Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, won many awards in China. The ''Little Lotus'', the Tennis Centre, can rotate and close according to weather conditions thanks to its world-leading technology, according to Chen Weiqiang, deputy secretary-general of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee and vice mayor of Hangzhou.

''To ensure the success of the Games and the improvement of the city, our stadium construction has always combined the operation during the Games and the use after the Games. It is not only to meet the needs of the Games but more importantly to leave a legacy of the Games for the city and the people,'' Chen said. Hangzhou will increase the use of venues after the Games, promote sports for all, mark the Asian Games into a city brand, let more people come to Hangzhou, know Zhejiang, and let the world feel the cultural heritage and innovation vitality of Hangzhou, according to him.

The preparations for the Asian Games will continue to make joint efforts in sports service, smart city development, and branding. Efforts will also be made to create superb sports and cultural events with Chinese style, Zhejiang glamour, and Hangzhou flavor, so that the Hangzhou Asian Games will impress the world in 2022.

