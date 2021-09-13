Dedicated Pharma Park being developed, Pharma Policy likely soon: J'Khand Govt

The Jharkhand government on Monday said it is setting up a dedicated Pharma Park at Chanho near here to attract investment in the sector. The Department of Industries is developing a Pharma Park and a Food Processing Park in Chanho Block of Ranchi, a statement issued by the state government said. ''The department has reserved an open area of 35 acres for the creation of the Pharma Park. As per the plan, the government has reserved 55 plots for allocation to micro, small, medium, and large-scale pharma industries," it said. The Pharma Park will be equipped with necessary infrastructure, including an administrative building, a canteen, a utility centre, road network, drainage system, bridges, and street lights among others.

The department is also working on the draft of a new Pharma Policy to attract investors from across the country. At the recently held Investors' Meet, interested investors had raised concerns over the lack of provisions for medical equipment manufacturers in the old Pharma Policy of the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to begin work on drafting a dedicated Pharma Policy by including necessary incentives for medical equipment manufacturers and provisions for plot allocation to them in the upcoming Pharma Park.

In the last week of August, a Jharkhand government delegation, headed by the chief minister was in New Delhi to attend the Investors' Meet, organised by the Department of Industries, Jharkhand.

