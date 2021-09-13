Left Menu

MP: Ailing woman taken to hospital on cot in absence of road link

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A video emerged on Monday showing an ailing elderly woman being carried on a cot to a hospital through a muddy pathway in absence of a proper motorable road at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The video showing the woman being carried on the cot by four men on their shoulders and walking on the muddy patch has gone viral on media platforms.

According to the woman's son, Mannu Baiga, his mother, 68, a resident of Patna village, fell ill and also had some problem in her eyes.

Since there is no motorable road connecting the village to the nearest health centre at Bamhori, the family members carried her on a cot, he said.

Baiga said this was a routine problem for residents of his village.

When contacted, Public Works Department's Executive Engineer SK Kulhade said a 3.40-km-long road from Bamhori to Patna costing around Rs 2.15 crore was sanctioned in 2018 and a part of this road is under construction. However, the road is in bad shape as it is incomplete, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

