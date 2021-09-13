"Will not change the name of Bakhtiyarpur": Nitish Kumar

Left Menu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol for demanding renaming of Bakhtiyarpur, a city located about 50 km from the state capital, Patna. Khilji was a robber, therefore, name of the city must be changed, said the BJP MLA.There is no question of changing the name, its all nonsense.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:51 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol for demanding renaming of Bakhtiyarpur, a city located about 50 km from the state capital, Patna. "It is sheer nonsense. Bakhtiyarpur is my birthplace, who will change its name? People keep talking such nonsense about Bakhtiyarpur. That was the reason that Nalanda University in late 12 century went from our control", said Kumar after winding up his public interaction program "Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri" here. He made the remark here in reply to a question from journalists who sought his views on the BJP MLA's demand to rename Bakhtiyarpur as 'Nitish Nagar'. Bachol recently told media-persons in Patna that Bakhtiyarpur should be renamed as 'Nitish Nagar'. "Since Bakhtiyarpur is the birth place of the CM, it must be renamed as Nitish Nagar. Bakhtiyarpur is named after Bakhtiyar Khilji - the military general of Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak - who destroyed the famed Nalanda University. Khilji was a robber, therefore, name of the city must be changed", said the BJP MLA.

"There is no question of changing the name, it's all nonsense. A man born in the same Bakhtiyarpur is here, who is building Nalanda university", said the CM. It may be recalled that earlier Union Minister Giriraj Singh also demanded renaming of Bakhtiyarpur. Giriraj Singh demanded that Bakhtiyarpur and other towns and cities in Bihar named after Muslim invaders be rechristened, as is being done in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Giriraj Singh is a Lok Sabha member from Bihar's Nawada constituency, representing the BJP.

