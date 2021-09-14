RSS-backed outfit to involve displaced KP youths in temple restoration
An RSS-affiliated body has decided to rope in the services of displaced Kashmiri Pandit youths for the restoration and renovation of religious places in Kashmir.
The RSS' unit Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra will launch this movement "Youth for Seva of Kashyap Bhumi'' from its Jammu-based centre, Kendra's chief Krishen Takroo said.
The youths will undertake the restoration, preservation and maintenance of temples and shrines besides facilitating and conducting religious tours for youths to Kashmir, and arrange for their stays, besides taking care of the neglected temples and shrines, he said.
For this purpose, the Kendra will start the registration of youths willing to participate in the service, he added.
