RSS-backed outfit to involve displaced KP youths in temple restoration

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An RSS-affiliated body has decided to rope in the services of displaced Kashmiri Pandit youths for the restoration and renovation of religious places in Kashmir.

The RSS' unit Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra will launch this movement "Youth for Seva of Kashyap Bhumi'' from its Jammu-based centre, Kendra's chief Krishen Takroo said.

The youths will undertake the restoration, preservation and maintenance of temples and shrines besides facilitating and conducting religious tours for youths to Kashmir, and arrange for their stays, besides taking care of the neglected temples and shrines, he said.

For this purpose, the Kendra will start the registration of youths willing to participate in the service, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

