Storm Nicholas expected to make landfall on Monday night- NHC

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 02:23 IST
Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast later Monday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Nicholas is located about 85 miles (140 km) south-southwest of Matagorda, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Some additional strengthening is forecast this afternoon and evening, and Nicholas could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the central Texas coast."

