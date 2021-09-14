Storm Nicholas weakens post landfall, says U.S. NHC

Nicholas has weakened into a tropical storm and could further lose intensity as a tropical depression by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Nicholas, which made landfall along the Texas coast as a hurricane, was now about 35 miles (55 km) north northwest of Freeport, Texas packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 km) per hour, the NHC said.

