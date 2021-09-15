NDMC panel nod to develop multi-level parking facilities at four sites on PPP mode

The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a proposal to develop multi-level parking facilities at four sites on a ''public-private-partnership mode'', panel's head Jogi Ram Jain said.

In another move, the panel gave its nod to a proposal that licence registration for running horse carriages during wedding functions can be obtained from zonal level offices, and it will be obtained online now. Besides, health certificate of the driver of the carriage and the horse or mare pulling it would also have to be submitted for getting the licence, officials said.

These decisions were taken during the meeting of the NDMC's Standing Committee at the Civic Center here.

The multi-level parking facilities proposal, seeking to boost revenues for the cash-strapped civic body, will also now await the nod of the BJP-led NDMC House.

The opposition AAP has alleged that the municipal corporation has passed a resolution in the meeting to ''sell off pricey lands'' like they had done it earlier for Novelty Cinema plot.

AAP's civic bodies in-charge Durgesh Pathak in a statement issued by the AAP said his party will oppose this move, which he alleged involved corruption.

The four plots where the facilities will be developed are Bank Street at Ajmal Khan Road, Old Rajinder Nagar, Shastri Park, and Pusa Lane in Karol Bagh Zone, Jain said.

He rejected the AAP's allegation has ''baseless'' and accused it of ''spreading lies'' all ahead of the 2022 civic election.

''We are cash-strapped and need revenue sources. As per this proposal, these four multi-level parking lots will be developed on a PPP model. Also, we will get to keep 75 per cent of the lots at these facilities and the rest 25 per cent with the company,'' he said.

The plots were not attracting potential players, so, these were made freehold and value hiked. Also, e-tendering will be done after House approval. This is a very early stage, the NDMC panel head said. A portion of the Ajmal Khan Road is pedestrianised and currently surface parking is there on Bank Street, which cuts it across and a multi-level parking there is needed, to ease the commuters.

