Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes China's Sichuan province

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 07:02 IST
  • China

An earthquake of magnitude 6 jolted Luxian County of southwest China's Sichuan province on Thursday, leaving at least two people dead and three others injured.

The casualties were reported at Caoba village in Fuji Township, local authorities said.

The quake struck at 4:33 am (local time), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the report said, adding that further rescue work is under way. The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008.

