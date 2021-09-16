Gadkari says politicians should not create impediments in development works; cites personal example

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said politicians should not create impediments in development works and cited a personal example wherein he did not even tell his wife beforehand about the demolition of her father's house for construction of a road.

''Many years ago, my father-in-law's house was demolished to make a road. I did not tell my wife before the demolition. That's how it should be. Leaders should not be impediments in progress,'' he said while inspecting a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna section in Haryana.

He did not provide details about the demolition of the house.

Gadkari had served as the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999.

Replying to a question on demand for exemption from toll tax by certain section of people, Gadkari, who is known for his frank views said, ''I don't support those who seek things for free, the practice must be stopped (Mai fokat class ka smarthan nahi karta. Ye dhandha band hona chahiye)''.

