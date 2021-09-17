Work on Navi Mumbai airport should be completed by 2024: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the ongoing work on the new international airport in Navi Mumbai should be completed by 2024.

He said GVK Group, a leading corporate entity that is constructing the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), is financially sound.

He was taking to newsmen after reviewing various development projects in Navi Mumbai, including the airport and metro rail.

''I do not see that they (GVK) will face any problem. We have been given the target of 2024 for the airport completion. We will be reviewing the work periodically,'' he said.

Pawar said if there are any issues pertaining to the state government related to the airport project, they will be resolved. He asked state-run planning agency CIDCO to provide facilities for charging electric vehicles in upcoming projects.

Pawar said CIDCO should plan housing and other projects keeping in mind 25-year horizon.

While allotting houses the CIDCO should ensure the common man is able to pay maintenance charges, he said.

