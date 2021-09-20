Odisha to get fresh spell of heavy rains from September 26: IMD

Odisha is likely to receive a fresh spell of heavy rainfall from September 26 owing to a fresh cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The IMD said the current isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha till September 21.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25.

''It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the Odisha coast during subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26," the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till September 23, the IMD added.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over east Rajasthan during next five days, and over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next four days, and over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat during next three days. Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over East Rajasthan on September 20.

The IMD added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand during September 20-24.

Earlier this month, a low pressure area brought fresh heavy rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

