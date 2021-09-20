Left Menu

Noida: Two builders' offices, societies' clubs sealed over non-functional STPs

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:48 IST
Noida: Two builders' offices, societies' clubs sealed over non-functional STPs
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@CeoNoida)
The Noida Authority has sealed the offices and clubs of two realtors in their two under-construction housing societies in Gautam Budh Nagar for flouting the National Green Tribunal rules, an official said on Monday.

The Authority said it had started an inquiry to find out if all housing societies in the city, adjoining Delhi, had their sewage treatment plants (STPs) functional or not.

"During the inquiry, it transpired that some societies either did not have STPs or they were not functional, which is a violation of the NGT orders," the authority said in a statement.

"Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had instructed the builders' offices and the clubs of all such societies should be sealed," the authority said.

In pursuance of the instructions, the offices and clubs of the Eco City being developed by Futura Shelters in Sector 75 and RG Residency being developed by RG Buildtech in Sector 120 were sealed on Monday, it added.

