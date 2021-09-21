Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:04 IST
KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,157 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.

In the transmission and distribution segment, the RPG Group company bagged orders worth Rs 663 crore for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, KEC International said in a filing to the BSE.

In the railways segment, it has orders of Rs 220 crore for 2 x 25 kilovolts (kV) overhead electrification and associated works for speed up-gradation in India.

In the civil segment, ''the business has secured an order of Rs 173 crore for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in southern India.'' In the cables business, it has secured orders of Rs 101 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

''We are pleased with the new orders secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D (transmission and distribution), especially in the Middle East region will enable us to further strengthen our presence in the international markets.

''Our Railway order book continues to grow in emerging/new areas with orders in the Semi High-Speed Rail under mission 'Raftaar','' KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

The company is particularly enthused with its first order in the airports vertical which marks its entry in the growing public spaces segment, Kejriwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

