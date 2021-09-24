Left Menu

Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Adak, Alaska -USGS

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Adak, Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 50 km, USGS added.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

