Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Adak, Alaska -USGS
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:38 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Adak, Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 50 km, USGS added.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
