Left Menu

Rains lash most parts of MP; IMD predicts more showers

Due to the weather systems built over Madhya Pradesh, the state is likely to receive showers for another four to five days, he said. The official also said that Segaon area of Khargone district received the highest 116 mm rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh, while Mada in Singrauli district recorded the highest 86.4 mm downpour in east MP in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:28 IST
Rains lash most parts of MP; IMD predicts more showers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People in most parts of Madhya Pradesh woke up to a rainy Sunday morning and the MeT department has predicted more showers in the state over the next few days.

''Almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours,'' PK Saha, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office, told PTI. Due to the weather systems built over Madhya Pradesh, the state is likely to receive showers for another four to five days, he said. The official said the monsoon season starts in the state from June 1 and ends by September 30, but this time, the withdrawal is likely to be delayed. The monsoon trough was passing through Guna in north MP, he said, adding that the upper air circulation was lying over central parts of north MP and neighboring areas.

Besides, the upper air cyclonic circulation was lying over the northeast of the Arabian Sea. These systems were bringing in moisture, causing rains in the state, he said. The official also said that the Segaon area of Khargone district received the highest 116 mm rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh, while Mada in Singrauli district recorded the highest 86.4 mm downpour in east MP in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The state has almost received its average rainfall quota this monsoon season, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021