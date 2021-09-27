Left Menu

La Palma volcano erupting again after brief pause, researchers say

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island is again expelling lava and smoke, researchers said on Monday after the activity had slowed to a near halt earlier in the day.

The Canary Islands volcanology institute confirmed the emission of lava via Twitter while TV footage showed a column of white smoke rising from the cone after several hours of calm.

