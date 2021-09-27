La Palma volcano erupting again after brief pause, researchers say

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island is again expelling lava and smoke, researchers said on Monday after the activity had slowed to a near halt earlier in the day.

The Canary Islands volcanology institute confirmed the emission of lava via Twitter while TV footage showed a column of white smoke rising from the cone after several hours of calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)