NEHU scientists discover Nagaland's first cicada species
A team of scientists from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here has discovered the first cicada species of Nagaland.
The insect species has been named Platylomia Kohimaensis, Dr S R Hajong, an associate professor and an entomologist in NEHU's Department of Zoology, told PTI.
Hajong along with co-author Dr Limatemjen, published the findings in the taxonomy journal 'Zootaxa' on Tuesday.
''The study was part of a project funded by the Centre's Department of Biotechnology under which, 70 cicada species from the Northeast were inventoried,'' Hajong added.
