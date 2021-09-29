Left Menu

Italy's Draghi to meet Greta Thunberg at Milan climate talks -source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:48 IST
Italian prime minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi is expected to meet climate activist Greta Thunberg in Milan on Thursday, two sources close to the matter said. Thunberg is among thousands of young people who have gathered in Italy's financial capital to protest and meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming.

Draghi is scheduled to speak at a conference in Milan on Thursday morning, one of the many climate-related events going on there this week.

