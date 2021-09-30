Left Menu

Maha: Mild tremor in Palghar, no casualty

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-09-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 10:30 IST
Maha: Mild tremor in Palghar, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam said. The tremor was felt in Palghar at 8.46 am, he said.

Parts of Palghar district, located around 110 km from Mumbai, have been experiencing such tremors since November 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021