Maha: Mild tremor in Palghar, no casualty
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-09-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 10:30 IST
A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam said. The tremor was felt in Palghar at 8.46 am, he said.
Parts of Palghar district, located around 110 km from Mumbai, have been experiencing such tremors since November 2018.
