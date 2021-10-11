Trade body asks CM to fulfil needs of Coimbatore, submits memorandum

The Coimbatore chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai. The memorandum listed infrastructural needs and ease of doing business in Coimbatore.

It requested the Chief Minister to implement the proposals of the N Sunderadevan Committee set up for the revival of MSMEs.

With the region comprising Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Karur and they being major textile hubs, the State government should get one of the seven mega textile parks sanctioned by the Centre, said the memorandum.

A copy of the memorandum released by the president of the Chamber C Balasubramanian said there was a need to create an industrial estate for pump sets, wet grinders, jewelry, and manufacturing electric vehicles.

The chamber sought to create a Coimbatore Tirupur Metropolitan Development Authority akin to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to help to undertake projects like ring roads, bus terminus, wholesale market, and airport expansion, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)