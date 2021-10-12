AIIMS to run special clinic for post-operative valve patients on Sundays from October 17

Left Menu

The AIIMS Cardiothoracic Sciences Centre will run a special clinic on Sundays to meet the needs of post-operative valve patients who require frequent hospital visits for anticoagulation monitoring, beginning October 17.Anticoagulation is used in cardiac surgery to prevent clot formation on prosthetic heart valves. If the patient requires any intervention, he will be referred back to the operating surgeon, the circular added.PTI PLB SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:59 IST
The AIIMS Cardiothoracic Sciences Centre will run a special clinic on Sundays to meet the needs of post-operative valve patients who require frequent hospital visits for anticoagulation monitoring, beginning October 17.

Anticoagulation is used in cardiac surgery to prevent clot formation on prosthetic heart valves. Any patient who has undergone surgery for valvular heart disease and is receiving oral anticoagulants will be eligible to visit the clinic.

''To meet the needs of post-operative valve patients who require frequent hospital visits for anticoagulation monitoring, the Cardiothoracic Centre is going to start an 'Anti-coagulation Clinic' for these patients, with effect from October 17,'' a circular issued by AIIMS, CT Centre stated on Tuesday.

''Only stable patients who do not have any residual lesion are to be advised to attend this clinic, from their original OPD. Patients who are symptomatic and require intervention/close follow-up will continue to attend the original OPD,'' it said.

The clinic will be managed by two senior residents from the Department of CTVS and supervised by one consultant from CTVS, by rotation.

The Department of Cardiology, Department of Cardiac Radiology, and Cardiac Biochemistry will provide the facilities of Echocardiography, Cineangiography and PT/INR measurement, respectively.

Medical record section and nursing services will also participate to smoothen the functioning of this OPD service.

''All the consultants from the Department of CTVS, and Department of Cardiology may send the stable patients to this clinic for future follow-up. If the patient requires any intervention, he will be referred back to the operating surgeon,'' the circular added.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

