Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Manipur's Churachandpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at 7.16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 16-10-2021, 07:16:25 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 39 Km ,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS tweeted. On Friday an earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter scale had struck Lachung in Sikkim. (ANI)

