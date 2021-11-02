Delhi govt approves fund for installing 500 high-mast tricolours

The Delhi government has approved a fund of over Rs 104 crore for installing 35-metre-high-mast tricolours at 500 locations across the city, according to an official document.

The project of installing the high masts has been taken up by the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government's “Deshbhakti Budget” to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence.

Out of the 500, five high-mast tricolours have already been installed. The remaining are likely to be installed by January 26 next year.

''In pursuance to the proposal of the engineer-in-chief, PWD, I am directed to convey the administrative approval and expenditure sanctioned as approved by the expenditure finance committee (EFC) on 20/09/2021 for the project of installation of 35-meter-high-mast national flag at 500 different locations of Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 104.37 crore,” PWD Special Secretary, Shashi Kaushal said in a sanction letter. In March, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget themed on patriotism and named it Deshbhakti Budget', under which Rs 45 crore has been set aside to install high-mast tricolours at 500 locations across the national capital.

Five high-mast tricolours have been installed at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency, which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency of Patparganj and Rani Bagh falls in PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's constituency, Shakurbasti.

The document issued by the PWD special secretary stressed that no diversion of funds will be allowed in any condition. If any deviation from the terms and conditions of work is found, it would be liable for strict action, it said. ''A review committee is to be formed to monitor the review of the project and give compliance report to PWD secretariat, which comprises of the members assistant director (planning), PWD, chief engineer concerned and finance officer to chief engineer concerned,” the government document said.

These high-mast flags will be set up on the lines of a 200-feet-high Tricolour installed at Connaught Place. Officials said that high-mast tricolours will be erected in such a fashion that at least one is visible at every two-three kilometres.

“These high-mast national flags will be set up in public spaces such as market complexes, parks, grounds, big school buildings, residential complexes. We are identifying such places for installing more flags at remaining 495 locations. The project will be completed by January 26, 2022,” a PWD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)