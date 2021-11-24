(Updated) Russian Prichal docking module launches to International Space Station

Russia's newest docking port, the Prichal module, and its modified uncrewed Russian Progress delivery spacecraft are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) following a launch atop a Soyuz 2.1b booster at 8:06 a.m.from the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan.

The five-ton docking module will arrive at the space station on Friday, November 26, where it will automatically dock to the station's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module at 10:26 a.m. Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov will monitor the arrival of the Prichal docking module.

#Видео: запуск модуля #Причал к МКС. Основные моменты 🚀Корабль-модуль #ПрогрессМУМ после доставки нового российского модуля пробудет в составе МКС почти месяц. Его отстыковка, сведение в орбиты и затопление запланированы на 22 декабря. pic.twitter.com/JSH34vATEn — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 24, 2021

Named for the Russian word for port or berth, the Prichal Node Module aims to expand the technical and operational capabilities of the station's Russian segment infrastructure. The new docking modules will ensure docking of up to five Russian spacecraft and provide fuel transfer capability to the Nauka module.

Update 1: The Russian Prichal docking module has arrived at the space station at 10:26 am ET.