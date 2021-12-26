Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:13 IST
2 elephants mowed down by train in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
Two elephants have been mowed down by a goods train in Odisha's Khurda district, a forest officer said on Sunday.

A four-year-old tusker died on the spot, while a 10-year-old female pachyderm succumbed to the injuries inside a forest close to the railway line near Bhusandpur station at Tangi on Saturday night, he said.

The incident took place when a herd of eight elephants was crossing the railway tracks and heading towards farmlands in search of food.

Locals spotted the carcasses and informed the personnel of Tangi Forest Division.

Both the Forest Department and the Railways have launched separate probes into the incident.

In the recently concluded winter session of the Assembly, state Forest and Environment Minister B K Arukha had said that 14 elephants died in train accidents between 2016-17 and 2020-2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

