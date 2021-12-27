Left Menu

Fire in empty railway coach in Gaya, no casualty

A fire broke out in an empty isolation coach parked at Gaya railway station yard on Monday, officials said.There was no report of any casualty in the fire as the coach was empty, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be known.Fire station Officer of Gaya, Arvind Kumar said, Since the isolation coach was empty and parked at the yard, no one was injured in the incident.

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 15:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in an empty isolation coach parked at Gaya railway station yard on Monday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire as the coach was empty, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Fire station Officer of Gaya, Arvind Kumar said, ''Since the isolation coach was empty and parked at the yard, no one was injured in the incident. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame''.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Patna, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, Rajesh Kumar said, ''The fire that broke out at 9.15 am on Monday and was brought under control by 10.30 am with the help of fire brigade officials. Only one isolation coach, parked at the railway station yard, was damaged''. Senior railway officials who reached the spot are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said, adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The isolation coach, prepared for COVID-19 patients for emergency use, was parked at the yard.

