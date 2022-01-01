Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:01 IST
Piercing cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda shivers at 1 deg C
An early morning visual from Delhi's India Gate on Thursday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
Biting cold wave conditions persisted in most places of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, while some parts of the two northern states also witnessed dense fog.

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place as it recorded its minimum of one degree Celsius, three notches below normal, according to data provided by the Meteorological Department here.

Hisar in Haryana shivered at 2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurugram, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 4.9, 3.8, 3, 4.4, 4.6, 5.1 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded their respective minimums at 4.2 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees above normal.

Patiala, Pathankot, Halwara, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 4.7, 4.2, 2.7, 4.5 and 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was witnessed at Bathinda, Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

