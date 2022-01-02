Left Menu

Gadchiroli cops come up with comic strip to create awareness against Naxalism

In a bid to create awareness against Naxalism, police on Sunday launched a comic strip under Gadchiroli Files which reflects the ground realities of the affected area in this east Maharashtra district, an officer said. Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal said the comic strip is mainly based on the theme of harassment of people by Maoists and how they try to stall development.

In a bid to create awareness against Naxalism, police on Sunday launched a comic strip under 'Gadchiroli Files' which reflects the ground realities of the affected area in this east Maharashtra district, an officer said. Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal said the comic strip is mainly based on the theme of harassment of people by Maoists and how they try to stall development. ''The Gadchiroli Police are launching 'Gadchiroli Files' comic strip today. This will try to reflect on the happenings in the Gadchiroli district. This will be a creative way to reflect the ground realities of this district,'' Goyal told PTI. This idea is the brainchild of Goyal. The comic strip will be available in Gondi, Marathi and English languages. It will be issued every fortnight online in social media format, he added. Last November, at least 27 Maoists, including senior ultra Milind Teltumbde, were killed in an encounter with police in the Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai.

