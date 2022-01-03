Left Menu

UKMTO says it received reports of vessel attacked off Yemen

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:01 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said late on Sunday it had received reports of an attack on a vessel near Yemen's port of Ras Isa and that investigations were ongoing.

In an advisory issued at 2150 GMT, the UKMTO -- part of Britain's Royal Navy -- advised mariners to exercise extreme caution in the area.

