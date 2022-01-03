Left Menu

ADVISORY-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations preview package

Groups C and D will be published on Jan. 5, and the last two groups on Jan. 6. We will also publish the tournament preview on Jan. 6, along with lists of previous winners, hosts and leading goalscorers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:09 IST
ADVISORY-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations preview package
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reuters will publish a preview package ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which are being staged in Cameroon from Sunday, Jan. 9 to Feb. 6. We will provide a fact box on each of the 24 finalists, followed by a tournament preview and statistical details of past editions.

The first part of the package, looking at the teams in groups A and B, will be published at 0100 GMT on Jan. 4. Groups C and D will be published on Jan. 5, and the last two groups on Jan. 6.

We will also publish the tournament preview on Jan. 6, along with lists of previous winners, hosts, and leading goalscorers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022