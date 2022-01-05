PM Modi's Ferozepur rally postponed: Union Health Minister Mandaviya
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed due to some reasons, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.
In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the ''major security lapse'' in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.
The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.
Meanwhile, Mandaviya said, ''The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled.'' The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.
The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 79,097:Union Health Ministry.
25 lakh of 30 lakh homes given under PM Awas Yojana registered in name of women in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Prayagraj.
Govt decision to raise women's marriage age to 21 is causing pain to some: PM Narendra Modi's jibe at rivals.
5 years ago goons ruled UP streets, now CM Adityanath has shown them their rightful place: PM Narendra Modi at Prayagraj rally.
25 lakh of 30 lakh homes given under PM Awas Yojana registered in name of women in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Prayagraj.