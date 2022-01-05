Left Menu

PM Modi's Ferozepur rally postponed: Union Health Minister Mandaviya

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:20 IST
Union Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed due to some reasons, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the ''major security lapse'' in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya said, ''The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled.'' The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

