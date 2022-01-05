Left Menu

Boulder hit car on J-K highway in Ramban, one killed

PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and another injured on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in was hit by a big boulder on highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The car, which was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu, was hit by big boulder, which rolled down the hill on the highway near Jaiswal bridge, they said.

One person died on the spot and another was injured, which has been hospitalised, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

