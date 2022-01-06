US-based Satellite Coworks Debuts in Bhutani Group's Alphathum Project in Noida

Uniquely designed with taste and unmatched finesse, BhutaniAlphathum located at Sector-90, Noida, offers a great experience for work and lifestyle to its occupants New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) US-based co-working spaces brand Satellite Coworks is all set to enter the Delhi-NCR market in India by opening its first office at realty major Bhutani Group’s iconic project Alphathum in Noida. Satellite Coworks aims to expand its footprint and brand positioning in India in major cities starting from Noida and then eventually move into Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Co-working is the latest trend in corporate sector as it gives professionals a space where they can work and network with like-minded people. It also offers flexibility of time and space, so they can balance their professional and personal lives better. Alphathum offers a great blend of world-class office spaces, networking opportunities and lifestyle avenues. In the words of Mr. Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, Bhutani Group, “At BhutaniAlphathum, we welcome US-based internationally renowned co-working space brand Satellite Coworks which has elevated the concept of co-working in India by establishing its first office space in Noida. Alphathum offers state-of-the-art business towers with world-class office spaces integrated with intelligent technologies. Situated at a strategic location with seamless connectivity to the national capital Delhi and the entire NCR, Alphathum offers best-in-class office spaces for the reputed national and international companies to setup their bases in the city.” BhutaniAlphathum comprises 25 acres of integrated development in Sector-90 on the Noida Expressway. Situated at a prime location in a well-developed area very close to the institutional, IT/ITES offices, Alphathum provides a host of benefits to its occupants due to its proximity to the upcoming infrastructural developments and the expressway. When it comes to commercial real estate investment opportunities, the finest proposition lies in vibrant zones where physical and social infrastructure is superior to other areas. New projects coming up near international airports such as Noida International Airport will always attract high leasing activity and provide great investment benefits to investors. Satellite Coworks added, “We are glad to choose Bhutani Group’s Iconic Project Alphathum for opening our first office in India particularly in Delhi-NCR. We look forward to acquire more office spaces as we are planning big expansion in the country. We are bullish over it as India has fast emerged as a service sector hub with ever growing population of service class people.” Equipped with sky gardens, breakout areas, and one of India’s largest infinity rooftop water bodies, BhutaniAlphathum offers an ecosystem that not only meets the business needs of business leaders but also enhances their lifestyle. Image: Bhutani Alphathum Noida PWR PWR

