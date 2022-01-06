Noida gets infra projects worth Rs 276 crore; schemes worth Rs 15,500 cr completed in 5 yrs

Infrastructure projects worth Rs 276 crore, including an underpass, two foot-over bridges and three industrial sectors, were dedicated to the public in Noida on Thursday, officials said.

In the last five years, projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have been started in Noida, out of which projects worth Rs 15,500 crore have been completed, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

On Thursday, 29 projects worth Rs 233 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stone was laid for seven projects worth Rs 43 crore, she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar attended the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies of the projects, completed by the Noida Authority.

"Under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership and vision, Noida is creating new benchmarks of development. Projects worth Rs 276 crore have been opened up/started today. In last five years, schemes worth Rs 20,000 crore have been started, out of which schemes worth around Rs 15,500 crore have been completed," Maheshwari tweeted.

Among the projects inaugurated are an under-pass at the crossing of sectors 71-72 and 51-52 (Rs 59.33 crore), a mini stadium at Sarfabad village (Rs 54.16 crore), and three new industrial sectors of 145, 151 and 158 (Rs 50.35 crore), she said.

Besides these, two FOBs (Rs 21.62 crore) were started near metro stations of Sector 146 and Sector 154, both on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Maheshwari said.

Two new entry gates (Rs 6.59 crore) to Noida were also inaugurated – one on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the other in between sectors 157 and 159, the officer said.

Over 21 other smaller development projects like road construction, drainage and pipeline related works in city and villages were also inaugurated on Thursday, she added. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)