The prime minister is giving priority to Odisha. Vaishnaw, who was the collector of Balasore district before joining politics, said, I was in the district administration here for some time and I am aware of the peoples need. So on a priority basis, works will be taken up for the all-round development of the people here. PTI COR AAM SOM SOM

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:49 IST
Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for development of Cuttack railway station
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday laid the foundation stone for development works at the Cuttack station, and flagged off a MEMU train between Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

The works at the Cuttack station comprise developing a second entry, having facilities such as parking, pickup and drop points, and wider approach roads, the minister said.

Stating that the railways is committed to the development of the Cuttack station, Vaishnaw said funds are not a constraint for the purpose.

He directed officials to speed up the construction works to complete the project at the earliest.

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab was present at the programme through a video link, while local MLA Souvic Biswal attended the function physically.

Vaishnaw also inspected the station and took stock of the amenities.

Later, addressing a gathering at the Balasore railway station, the minister said, ''Odisha is considered the key for the development of eastern India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Center. The prime minister is giving priority to Odisha.'' Vaishnaw, who was the collector of Balasore district before joining politics, said, ''I was in the district administration here for some time and I am aware of the people's need. So on a priority basis, works will be taken up for the all-round development of the people here.'' PTI COR AAM SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

