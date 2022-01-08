Snowfall, rain continue in Uttarakhand

Snowfall and rain continued in Uttarakhand on Saturday, blocking the highways in hilly areas and cloaking high altitude villages in snow.

Lower areas and the plains were lashed by rains including Dehradun where light showers continued throughout the day.

The Gangotri highway was blocked by snow at Gangnani and Sukki Top on way to the Himalayan temple while Yamunotri highway was blocked at Hanuman Chatti and Rari Top, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.

The pedestrian routes to local villages were also blocked, causing inconvenience to the residents, he said.

Labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are busy clearing the roads with the help of JCBs, Patwal said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath and most places located at a height of above 3,000 metres were lashed by snow. Chopta and Auli in Chamoli district also received snow.

The Meteorological Department had predicted a wet spell for Uttarakhand till January 9.

