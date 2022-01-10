Cold wave continues to sweep Rajasthan

Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Bhilwara and Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, a Met department spokesperson said on Monday. Fatehpur recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius followed by 4.6 in Chittorgarh, 5 in Nagaur, 5.5 in Banasthali, 5.9 in Pilani, 6.1 in Ajmer, 6.2 each in Alwar and Eranpura road, 6.3 in Churu, 6.4 in Jodhpur, 6.5 in Sangaria, 6.6 in Bikaner, 6.8 each in Sriganganagar, Jalore, and Bundi and 7.1 in Jaipur. Various other places in the state recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.

