Left Menu

IMD's role crucial in country's crusade for climate preservation: Jitendra Singh

The IMD is going to play a major role considering the position that India has undertaken under Prime Minister Modi as far as our crusade for climate preservation is considered at international fora, the minister said.The accuracy of the IMDs forecast is vindicated by the fact that many parents consult astrologers for wedding dates and finalise them based on the MeT departments prediction, Singh said in a lighter vein.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:34 IST
IMD's role crucial in country's crusade for climate preservation: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is going to play a major role in India's crusade for climate preservation at international fora.

The impact of heat waves is increasing owing to climate change, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the world in this area of concern, the Minister of State for Earth Sciences said at an event to mark IMD's 147th foundation day. ''The entire world is looking up to India and therefore, the action plan initiated by the IMD in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority is a great opportunity for us,'' he said. ''The IMD is going to play a major role considering the position that India has undertaken under Prime Minister Modi as far as our crusade for climate preservation is considered at international fora,'' the minister said.

The accuracy of the IMD's forecast is vindicated by the fact that many parents consult astrologers for wedding dates and finalise them based on the MeT department's prediction, Singh said in a lighter vein. ''The IMD's role is not confined to weather forecasts for travellers and those finalizing dates for auspicious occasions. It has now virtually, with its expertise and accuracy, become an important partner in vital sectors -- particularly agriculture, health, energy, water and disaster management,'' he added.

The minister also virtually inaugurated a doppler radar each at Leh in Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022