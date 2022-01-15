Shepherd stoned to death

A 56-year-old shepherd was found dead with serious head injuries, police said on Saturday. He was reportedly hit with a stone near Annur, about 35 km from here, early today, the police said. Based on the information, police recovered the body of Natarajan and sent it for a postmortem. Preliminary inquiry revealed the death to be an outcome of a drunken brawl as empty liquor, soft drink bottles and empty cups were found at the spot, the police said. Fingerprint experts were pressed into service and further investigations on, they said.

