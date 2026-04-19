Tragic Demise at Kannur Dental College: Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Student's Death
The tragic death of a BDS student at Kannur Dental College has sparked controversy, with allegations of caste discrimination and financial disputes surrounding the case. The management denies discrimination claims, linking the incident to a mobile loan app. Investigations continue as authorities face pressure over handling the situation.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at Kannur Dental College, has fueled intense controversy. Allegations blame caste discrimination, but college authorities cite a financial dispute involving a mobile loan app as the true cause.
The college management firmly denied the allegations of caste discrimination, citing absence of formal complaints from the student and his family. However, the police have registered a case against two faculty members under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The investigation faces criticism, particularly from Raj's brother-in-law, Asokan, who claims the probe is incomplete without addressing the main accused. The college's statement and police actions unfold amid a complex web of financial and ethical questions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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